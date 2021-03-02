United Way of Erie County partners with local schools to take part in Read Across America Day

The United Way of Erie County is partnering with local schools to take part in this years Read Across America Day.

Ten schools in the Erie area had their students read for 20 minutes.

This is a part of the United Way’s Raising Readers Initiative, a local campaign for grade level reading that focuses on students reading at a proficient level by third grade.

Earlier today, JET 24 Action News spoke with the director of education at the United Way of Erie County on how those 20 minutes of reading can impact their learning.

“Reading 20 minutes a day, research has shown just 20 minutes of reading a day will really just increase their proficiency and knowledge and their comprehension of key concepts with in text,” said Stephanie King, Director of Education at the United Way of Erie County.

Also today, Dr. Suess Enterprises announced they will stop publishing six books they said have racist imagery in them.

The move includes titles such as “And I Think I Saw it on Mulberry Street,” “If I Ran the Zoo,” and “Mcelligot’s Pool.”

Dr. Suess Enterprises released the following statement, “Ceasing sales of these books is only part of our commitment and our broader plan to ensure Dr. Suess Enterprises’s catalog represents and supports all communities and families.”