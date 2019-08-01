United Way of Erie County providing activities for community to enjoy at National Night Out

Come Tuesday night, there will be plenty of things to do for families across Erie County.

The United Way of Erie County is providing different event locations to celebrate National Night Out.

Not only will there be activities for people of all ages to enjoy, but also a chance to interact with local fire and police departments. The Night Out is put together to help unite neighbors and communities.

“You can’t have a stable family, unless you have a stable neighborhood. But we have been doing this for a number of years now, and it’s just been a great event. Everyone’s just out there meeting their neighbors, meeting law enforcement, you name it. It’s just an exciting event,” said Bill Jackson, President, United Way of Erie County.

For a full list of where the different sites will be, you can visit there website.