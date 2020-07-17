United Way of Erie County receives grant to strengthen services in community schools

The United Way of Erie County continues to crush poverty in our community. The organization is doing this by placing its grants to boost community schools.

The grant will provide better mental and social services health services to students in community schools, and will uplift community schools.

This grant is the largest single award to United Way in the organization’s 105 year history.

United Way along with representatives from Erie’s Public Schools, Gannon University, and UPMC Western Behavioral Health are excited to be part of a grant that will positively impact students.

Part of this grant is going to a project called Removing Barriers, which is meant to help students learn through case management in Erie’s community schools. The project is designed to serve 3,138 high risk, low-income students attending the five United Way community schools. The project is expected to strengthen the services for health and community resources by including more case managers at each school.

“The plan for the grant is to add the blended case managers to our five original community schools to provide family and student support that they need throughout the school year, ” says Teresa Szumigala, assistant superintendent of Erie’s Public Schools.

The grant will enhance those services for students.