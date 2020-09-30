United Way of Erie has announces $2,500 has been granted to the Sisters of Saint Joseph Neighborhood Network

The United Way of Erie has announced that $2,500 has been granted to the Sisters of Saint Joseph Neighborhood Network.

It’s a move to help support their effort in addressing food insecurity for the City of Erie.

The grant will help to offset costs from organizations the Little Italy Farmers Market and Neighborhood Soup Kitchen.

The grant was supplied through the Land O’Lakes Foundation.

“It was great to be able to work with a partner like Sisters of Saint Joseph to get it out into the community and help meet needs that exist and support the community,” said Mike Jaruszewicz, Vice President of Community Impact of the United Way of Erie.

It’s unknown if there will be another grant to help continue the effort.