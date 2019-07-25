United Way program looks to ‘crush’ poverty

A new multi-million dollar initiative from the United Way looks to not only fight poverty, but to “crush” it.

The Crush Poverty Initiative will be funded with 3.2 million dollars donated to the United Way through grants and payroll deductions.

The goal is to take programs directly into schools, like Pfeiffer-Burleigh in the city that can both enhance education and reduce the obstacles that can prevent a child from learning in school. The next step in the United Way’s Community School’s Initiative.

“We’re just a few years into it. We’re already started to see some results and by that I mean we’re starting to see kids improving their grades a little faster than anticipated,” said Bill Jackson, President, United Way of Erie County.

Program sponsors believe that a decent education is the best weapon in the fight against poverty.