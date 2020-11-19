United Way providing list of free Thanksgiving meals to those in need

The United Way is looking to help families this holiday season.

The organizations 211 helpline looks to help those in need by connecting people with referrals and needed information.

That database is now providing a cumulative list of meals being offered in the community for Thanksgiving.

According to the organization, the hope is that these efforts help those in need find some comfort and place to go this holiday season.

“I think it’s essential all the time, but particularly now. It’s just the kind of thing that more and more people are in need of resources that they never thought they’d have to look for before, so they don’t know where to turn. 211 is the first place to go,” said Bill Jackson, president, United Way of Erie County.

To access the list of thanksgiving meals available in the county you can visit pa211nw.org.