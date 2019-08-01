United Way supplies backpacks to Erie County students in need

The countdown is on for back to school. Today, volunteers worked to fill 1500 backpacks for school students in need.

The United Way made sure the most at risk kids in Erie County have everything they need to start the school year off right.

Zurn Industries acted as a host for the event and Curtze Foods is a major sponsor of the backpack program. Nearly 200 volunteers spent hours working on the backpacks today.

“The other thing we know is that many schoool teachers spend their own money to provide supplies, and we want to help with that burden,” said Bill Jackson, President, United Way Erie County.

Filled backpacks will be distributed to United Way’s Community Schools throughout Erie County. The United Way also encourages those wishing to participate to sponsor a child for $20.