United Way survey reveals impact of COVID-19 on Pennsylvania’s finances

A recent United Way survey reveals it could be a difficult road to financial recovery in Pennsylvania.

The United Way of Pennsylvania conducted a second COVID-19 impact survey one year after Governor Tom Wolf’s emergency declaration. The results show many households continue to struggle, including working families.

One representative from United Way says the survey was intended to help elected officials make informed decisions about how to help the state.

“To help our policy makers understand the current needs of individuals, there’s a lot of focus on business recovery and that’s important, but it’s also important for us to think about how individual households, which are comprised of employees from across the state are fairing after the pandemic and what types of supports they need to get back on track.” said Kristen Rotz, President of United Way of PA.

The survey also indicated a 10% increase in low to middle income households’ ability to pay monthly bills as a result of state and federal pandemic assistance.