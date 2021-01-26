United Way to hold virtual special meeting on the economic impacts of COVID-19

United Way of Pennsylvania will host a special meeting about the pre and post-COVID-19 data that reveals the financial struggle among hard-working families.

In today’s meeting, the president and staff of United Way of Erie County will highlight the survey which reveals the economic impacts of COVID-19 on individual households across Pennsylvania.

They will also talk about the public policy priorities, which focus on the financial stability of low to middle income working households.

This meeting is a zoom meeting beginning at 10 a.m. today.