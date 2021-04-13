United Way, UPMC, Erie’s Public Schools & Gannon University to announce Community School Case Managers

United Way, UPMC Western Behavioral Health At Safe Harbor, Erie’s Public Schools and Gannon University are expected to announce five Community School Case Managers hired for the Removing Barriers to Learning Through Case Management in Erie’s Community Schools project.

The project is designed to serve 3,138 high-risk, low-income students attending the five pilot

United Way community schools:

Edison Elementary School (PreK-5)

McKinley

Elementary School (PreK-5)

Pfeiffer-Burleigh Elementary School (PreK-5)

East Middle School (6-8)

Strong Vincent Middle School (6-8)

Goals for this project include:

increasing social, health, and mental health services and supports;

increasing overall school attendance and decreasing truancy and chronic absence;

increasing family and community engagement and supports;

implementing evaluation strategies that can build a predictive model that supports the development of an early warning system

Below are the details of each Case Manager:

Matthew Bruschi

Pfeiffer-Burleigh Elementary School

Matt Bruschi is a Full-Service Community School Case Manager in the Removing Barriers to

Learning through Case Management in Erie’s Community Schools project in partnership with

United Way of Erie County, Erie Public Schools and Gannon University.

Matt graduated from Gannon University in 1986 with his degree in Mental Health Counseling. He

has been a case manager in Erie, PA for over 20 years and has worked with Case Management,

Stairways Behavioral Health, and the Achievement Center, providing case management to

children and adolescents.

Ashley R. Moyak

East Middle School

Ashley graduated from Penn State Behrend with a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology and with a

certificate in Behavioral Health and Counseling. She has been working in human services for

about 5 years. She completed an internship through The Mentor Project at Penn State Behrend as

a mentor and leader for an assigned middle school. While going to school, she worked as a

personal care aid through Asbury Home Services. Upon graduation, Ashley began working at

UPMC Western Behavioral Health as a Behavioral Health Worker for the Community and School

Based Behavioral Health Program at Lincoln Elementary. In this role, Ashley provided support to

children and families with behavioral and mental health needs in a school, home, and community

setting.



Karen Amon

Strong Vincent Middle School

Karen Amon is the Full-Service Community School Case Manager assigned to Strong Vincent

Middle School. This new role is part of the Removing Barriers to Learning through Case

Management in Erie’s Community Schools project, in partnership with United Way of Erie County,

Erie’s Public Schools and Gannon University.

Karen has a BS in Psychology and a minor in Exceptionalities from Slippery Rock and her MS in

Community Counseling with a K-12 certification in School Counseling from Gannon University.

Karen has worked in the social service field since May of 1998. She has experience at Sarah

Reed Children Center, having worked there for 20 years. Karen is currently employed with the

Barber National Institute working in the Agency with Choice program for 3 years. She has

experience working in the drug and alcohol field as she has worked with her current employer at

UPMC Western Behavioral Health at Safe Harbor. She was an evaluator clinician with the Warm

Handoff program for 1 1/2 years.



Aaliyah Grady

Edison Elementary School

Aaliyah Grady is the Full-Service Community School Case Manager at Edison Elementary School

responsible for truancy in the Removing Barriers to Learning through Case Management in Erie’s

Community Schools project, in partnership with United Way of Erie County, Erie’s Public Schools,

and Gannon University.

Aaliyah has BS in Psychology from Penn State Behrend, The Erie College. Aaliyah has 4 years of

experience in the mental health field through the Barber National Institute working in many

residential group homes around Erie, PA. She has also attended schools that are involved in the

Erie Community Schools project. Aaliyah is familiar with the structure of Erie Public Schools and

is passionate about working with children and giving back to her community!

Symphony Fowler

McKinley Elementary School

Symphony Fowler is a Full Service Community Schools Case Manager in the Removing Barriers to

Learning Through Case Management in Erie’s Community Schools project in partnership with

United Way of Erie County, Erie’s Public Schools and Gannon University.

Symphony graduated from Slippery Rock University in December of 2008 with a bachelor’s

degree in social work and a minor in Criminal Justice. She has worked in the human services

field since 2008, starting as an Intern at Venango County DHS for one year. In January of 2009

she transferred to Erie County Office of Children and Youth as an Intake Specialist for 6 years,

where she was part of the team that investigated child abuse and neglect. From there she was

blessed to be able to gain multiple experiences from human service agencies around Erie County;

Stairways Behavioral Health, Barber National Institute, Harborcreek Youth Services and Family

Services as a Behavioral Specialist in an Erie Public School.



Complete details, including the announcement and introduction of each of the Case Mangers, will

be shared at the announcement Tuesday, April 20, 2021 at 10 a.m. at United Way of Erie County

located at 420 West 6th Street, Erie, PA 16507.