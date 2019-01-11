United Way urges federal employees in need of help to dial 2-1-1
The United Way of Erie County says that help is available, even during a partial government shutdown.
The 2-1-1 system is a free resource that keeps track of all the social services currently available. Anyone with questions about what is being impacted by the shutdown can ask a 2-1-1 representative.
Supporters say it can save a lot of time and a lot of confusion.
Mike Jaruszewicz of the United Way says, "Having an easy to remember number resource that's free and it's available 24-7 that folks can access is really making a positive difference in our community".
The system can help federal workers and contractors affected by the shutdown as well as citizens who don't know what help is still available.
