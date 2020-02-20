United Way’s annual meeting brings on discussions of poverty and early education

The war against poverty continues in Erie tonight, but are we making any progress?

Brian Wilk checked in with the local United Way to get some answers.

United Way’s supporters are convinced that beating poverty means educating our kids and stabilizing our families. Nearly 350 supporters and partners of United Way of Erie showed up at the Bayfront Convention Center for an update on how things are going.

“Crushing poverty raises the whole community and through education, support and care around education, it improves the overall economy. Most importantly, it improves that little child’s life,” said David Gibbons, Board Chair, United Way.

All of United Way’s partners play a role, even the Erie Playhouse, through the Imagination Library and pre-k programs.

“I think its so important to partner with United Way. We are so lucky to have our partnership with them to use the arts to promote early childhood reading throughout the community,” said Kate Neubert-Lecher, Erie Playhouse.

Bill Jackson with the United Way says seeing students succeed in and out of the classroom is a major goal for them. Still, more than 14,000 children in Erie County live in poverty.

“It’s actually more compelling than that, because there are many families that are above the poverty line, which are still not at the point where they can make it on their own without some kind of public or private assistance,” said Bill Jackson, President, United Way.

Jackson also talked about the community school model and how it will help kids in our area. The community schools model is now in ten Erie schools.

“It’s really making a difference in the lives of children and their families. We are also going to be talking about an initiative called ‘Raising Readers,’ which makes sure that children are reading at grade level by the third grade, which is a key indicator for their on-time high school graduation,” said ?

If you would like to donate to United Way of Erie and support their mission, you can click here