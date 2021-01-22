United Way’s Erie FREE Taxes filing season opens Jan. 25

United Way Erie FREE Taxes will begin its tax filing season on January 25, 2021.

Although the IRS has pushed back the opening of the 2021 tax filing season to Feb. 12, 2021, you can still file with United Way Erie FREE Taxes beginning Jan. 25, and your taxes will be held and submitted in accordance with the IRS tax filing calendar.

Free tax preparation services are offered to Erie County tax filers whose 2020 income was $57,000 or less. Tax filers must make an appointment by calling 1-888-829-5680.

There are 14 Erie FREE Taxes sites participating in the 2021 filing season. Both Drop Off service and face-to-face service will be available. You can also file on MyFreeTaxes.com (there is no income limit to file online).

There are also four new Erie FREE Taxes sites that will participate in United Way’s Erie FREE Taxes program this year: