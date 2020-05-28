United Way’s Free Taxes Program to resume

United Way’s “Free Taxes Program” is set to resume tax preparation once again.

The popular program has been on pause since the COVID-19 pandemic started back in March. As the economy begins to open up once again, the program will change its form.

For the time being, they will not have face to face tax preparation. Instead, they will have a drop-off format for tax filers that qualify for the program.

“There is an integrity to the program, because of the high quality of service we provide. Being able to resume some level of service has been important to us. We know how important it is to the tax filers.” said Cheryl Bates, Program Director.

To schedule an appointment, you call 1-888- 829- 5680. You are asked to not call the United Way regarding this program.