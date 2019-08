The Commonwealth is making a seven figure investment in the University of Pittsburgh at Titusville.

A $1 million grant awarded to the Titusville Redevelopment Authority will pay for renovations and upgrades inside Haskell Library.

State Representative Kathy Rapp announced the grant today.

The money will be matched by the University of Pittsburgh for a total investment of $2 million.

The project is designed to create what is being called a premiere 21st century career training hub.