A mystery respiratory illness impacted dogs here in our region, and those infected should not be spending time with other dogs to mitigate the spread.

Peninsula Pups on West 12th and Liberty streets was impacted by the illness, as many of their dogs are staying at home.

The owner said despite some financial and emotional hardships, the Erie community is stepping up and supporting her business.

“The Erie dog people are amazing. We’ve had people who know about our struggles because I posted it on Facebook like, ‘We really need your help to pull through this.’ People are dropping off cash, people whose dogs are out are paying as if they were here. and The GoFundMe,” said Liz Freitag, owner of Peninsula Pups.

The owner said she expects more dogs to return to her daycare in January when they recover from the respiratory illness.