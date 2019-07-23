Unleaded gas prices dropping

Finally a little relief when it comes to gas prices. Average U.S. gas prices drifted lower this week as oil’s downturn has picked up steam, thanks to a smaller than expected decline in U.S. oil inventories.

However, concerns remain over the strength of the U.S. economy. A handful of states saw average gas prices fall in the last week, led by steep declines in the Great Lakes, where prices will likely bounce higher this week.

Pennsylvania’s average is down from last week at $2.90, Ohio is up at $2.70 per gallon, and New York’s average price of gas has dropped to $2.86 a gallon.