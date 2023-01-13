Are you feeling lucky on this Friday the 13th?

The second largest prize in Mega Millions history has plenty of people taking a gamble tonight for $1.35 billion.

The last winner of the jackpot won in October. While some people are superstitious about this day, one customer at a local cigar shop is forgetting about the bad luck and choosing to stay optimistic.

He said today actually brings him more fortune than any other normal day.

“Friday the 13th is different in different places. In Italy that’s good luck. I hope everybody has good luck and comes out, gets a chance to do it,” said Jay Lubman, a hopeful Mega Millions player.

If there is no lucky winner tonight, the next drawing will be Tue., Jan. 17 for an estimated $1.62 billion.