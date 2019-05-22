Unofficial Millcreek School Board Candidates (4-yr) announced for November election

Five Republicans and Five Democrats would face each other in the fall election, but many unofficially win places on both sides of the ballot.

On the Democratic side, the winners were:

Shirley Oligeri Winschel at 18.97%

Janine McClintic at 17.08%

Jason Dean at 16.12%

Tom Murabito at 14.44%

J. Michael Lindner at 13.41%

On the Republican side, the winners were: