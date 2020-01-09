Unseasonably warm weather causing problems for local ice fishermen

While many of us are enjoying the unusually warm weather, it also means the lake is not freezing over. This means that residents are not able to ice fish.

Usually this time of the year, you would see ice fishermen out on the waterfront. Today, we caught up with one man fishing off the warf. He says if there was, he would be out there three or four times a week. He’d also have a lot more luck catching fish.

“Well, its my favorite thing to do, so I’m not going to get it done this year, so hopefully next year,” said Smokey Weber.

Weber says in previous years, he has been able to catch a lot of perch while ice fishing. He says he loves to catch the fish and cook them himself.