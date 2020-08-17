Unveiling of Erie’s African American historical sites project to take place

The unveiling of Erie’s African American historical sites project is happening today.

Yoselin Person was live outside of the Erie Cemetery where the project will be showcased.

In just a few hours people will gather at the cemetery to recognize Erie’s historical influences. The reason why this project is happening at the cemetery is because it’s the final resting place for many of the most influential people in African American history in Erie.

A Trail of Shared Heritage Project is a collaborative project that has decades worth of preserved research by community historians led by Johnny Johnson, Sarah Thompson, Karen James, and the late Ada Lawrence.

Over the past three years, Mercyhurst Students and faculty have worked to bring the project to completion with the help of Erie Arts & Culture, WQLN Public Media and Erie Yesterday.

Today’s event will highlight some of the notable persons, places and events of a shared heritage and recognize the efforts of those who have made this important educational resource possible.

The event will take place at Erie Cemetery at 10 a.m. and social distancing guidelines will be in place.