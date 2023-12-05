While the holiday season can be a wonderful time to connect with friends and family, it can also bring unwanted anxiety.

According to the American Psychological Association, around 2 in 5 Americans said their stress increases during the holiday season.

Heather Newtown, community outreach coordinator for NAMI of Erie County, said with all the extra demands on our time, additional stress is to be expected.

But she said finding time for self-care is key.

“We’ve got holidays and holiday parties, finances with Christmas gifts, so there’s a lot. I would say be proactive in taking care of your mental health,” said Newton.

Newton added to incorporate self-care into each day — some suggestions include: taking a walk, playing your favorite music or driving around to see some of the beautiful holiday lights in Erie.