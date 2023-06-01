(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — If you look at the first three months of the year, it looked as if Erie was heading toward its wettest year on record. That has come to a screeching halt in the past two months.

After three straight months of above to well above precipitation, April and especially May have gone in the opposite direction. May, in particular, was almost 2″ below normal. What made it even more prolific was the fact that we only had 4 days of measurable rainfall, and only one day (May 20th) after May 3rd.

The nice weather is nice to be sure, but we do need some rain. Unfortunately, we won’t see much in the next week at least.