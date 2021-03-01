Up to $4 million in federal funds available for City of Erie; Economic developers working through requests

Economic developers with the City of Erie are working through some 20 requests for up to $4 million in development funds.

It’s the annual allotment the city receives from a number of federal sources.

The criteria is to fund those projects that will have the biggest impact on moving the city forward, especially for low and moderate income families. As usual, there are far more requests than available funds.

“I’m very excited. I wish we had more money because of all the applications we’ve had. We’re trying to make the best use of it we can, the things that are going to really move Erie forward, those are the people that are going to get money, especially helping low, moderate income people.” said Mayor Joe Schember.

The city’s office of community and economic development will review the proposals and make a list. Those receiving funds this year will be notified on March 15th.