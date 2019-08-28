Upcoming Block Party cancelled

The Block Party that was rescheduled for tomorrow evening has been cancelled.

According to the Erie Downtown Partnership, the decision was made due to the fact that they’re looking to refocus on bringing year round programming to the downtown community.

In the meantime, they will have a survey in order to see what the community thoughts are on the revamped Block Parties this year.

“This year has been a test in terms of some of the wellness programming, the format of the block parties and stuff. I think that we just need to gather some data, gather some feedback for this year in order to better serve the community next year,” said Dave Tamulonis, Events Manager, Erie Downtown Partnership.

In place of the Block Party, Glow Yoga will be held on Friday, September 13. That event is set to happen on the dock of Dobbins Landing.