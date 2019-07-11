Upcoming motorcycle events this July

Mayor Joe Schember and Millcreek Supervisor John Groh talked about upcoming motorcycle rides.

The first to take place is the United by Independents ride on Tuesday July 16, 2019. The ride will begin at Harley Davidson of Erie and finish at Liberty Park for that nights 8 Great Tuesdays concert.

The other ride, also July 16, called Eye’s of Freedom, will begin in Girard at Edder Funeral Home, honoring fallen military service members.

The ride will be led by the Girard State Police, and end at the Bayfront Convention Center.

Bike Fest begins July 13, 2019.

“Half an hour to get through for everybody (the parade), so please be patient. Of course we have Bike Fest, we have Roar on the Shore, and Gears and Grubs, which is great for Erie.,” said Groh.

A complete list of events and a schedule of rides for Bike Fest can be found here and Roar on the Shore events can be found here.