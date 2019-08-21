Upcoming road closures for Erie’s Tall Ships Festival

Tall Ships Erie is just a few days away and preparations are in full swing throughout Erie’s Bayfront.

More than 50,000 people are expected to take part in this year’s event. Tall Ships organizers said visitors should park in the city.

The Pennsylvania DCNR said North Park Row pier parking on the Peninsula will be restricted to ADA accessible parking only for the Parade of Sails that will take place Thursday, August 22, 2019 at 4 p.m.

“This is a walking festival, so we don’t want people driving down Holland Street, State Street, or Sassafrass Street. We want people to park in the city, then utilize the free shuttles,” said William Sabatini, Executive Director of Flaship Niagara League.

You can expect parking restrictions to be in place along the waterfront during the Tall Ships Festival.

The city tells us to expect closings on three key streets:

State Street will be closed from East Front Street to Dobbins Landing

Holland Street will be closed from the Intermodal Entrance to the Cruise Ship Terminal

Sassafras Street Extension will be closed from the Convention Center parking lot to the North end of the Street.

All closings will begin at 4 a.m. Friday morning, and will stay in place until 8 p.m. Sunday night. For more information you on the festival you can visit www.tallshipserie.org.