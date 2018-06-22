Upcoming weekend events 06/22/2018 Video

It's time once again to be a tourist in your own back yard. JET 24 and Visit Erie have teamed up and found some events for you to check out.

The Erie Seawolves are in town all weekend long. They're hosting Altoona. Friday is Mascot Mania night, Saturday, you will get to see fireworks after the game, and Sunday is family day.

Also this weekend, the Erie Playhouse will be performing the timeless music, 'Camelot'. Head to the Playhouse to check it out.

And, wrap up your weekend with a Sunday concert at Arundel Cellars. That runs from 1-4 in the afternoon.

And, you can fill your belly with some of the best meals local food trucks have to offer. Joining us now is Derek Smith from the Bourbon Barrel to tell us all about it.

