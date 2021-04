Update: The body that was reported found in the Allegheny River earlier today has been identified according to the City of Warren Department of Police.

The body recovered from the river has been identified as 49-year-old Nicole Lee Font.

According to police, Font was last seen on March 14th and has been the subject of a missing person investigation.

The cause of death reportedly has been determined as drowning. No foul play has been suspected and the investigation is now closed.