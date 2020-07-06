Update: Conneaut Lake drowning victim found and identified

The Crawford County Coroner has identified the body of a woman who drowned in Conneaut Lake over the weekend.

The victim has been identified as 30-year-old Kourtney Deese. Deese lived on Raspberry Street here in Erie.

Deese was a passanger on a ski boat when she fell off the boat and drowned.

Robert Trautman, who said he was the victims father-in-law, told us the boat was having mechanical issues and was moving very slowly when it was hit by a wave and knocked Deese into the lake.

Earlier reports released stated that the boat had been traveling at a high rate of speed. Both Trautman and the authorities have confirmed that this was not true.

The Crawford Count Coroner Scott Schell said that the lake was very rough on Sunday due to all of the boating activity that was taking place at the time.

Schell also said that some toxicology screening will take place on the victim.

Deese was discovered on Monday July 6th in the morning after dozens of rescue workers and divers attempted to find the victim on Sunday night.