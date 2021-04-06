UPDATE: Crime Stoppers offering cash reward for information on Harborcreek burglaries

HARBORCREEK — Since we posted the story of a weekend crime spree in Harborcreek on Monday, Crime Stoppers has stepped in to help the Pennsylvania State Police.

The non-profit is offering a cash reward to anybody who can provide information about the two suspects involved. Tips can be anonymous.

To recap, surveillance videos indicate two men gained entry a garage of a residence in Harborcreek. Once inside, the suspects stole a mountain bike and a BMX-style bike, which were later found in a ditch a few blocks from the incident. Both bikes were recovered and returned to the owner.

A white-colored 2019 Mercedes CLA250 was then stolen from a residence near where the bicycles were found. The Mercedes was found, parked in an alley on the 600 block, in-between Reed and Ash streets in Erie City. After the State Police Forensics Services Unit processed the vehicle, it was returned to the owner.

Ring doorbell footage from a separate residence indicates the same suspects committed various thefts from motor vehicles.

The State police believe the suspects are in their early 20’s.

Anyone with information regarding this incident or if you can identify the pictured suspects are asked to call PA State Erie at 814-898-1641 and speak to Troopers GUERRIERO or LEWANDOSKI or anonymously contact the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers Toll Free at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477) or online at https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=107.