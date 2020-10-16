Update: Early morning house fire in Warren County claims the life of one person, two firefighters injured

One person is dead following a house fire early this morning.

The fire broke out around 6 a.m. Friday in the 300 block of Scotts Crossing Road in Columbus Township in western Warren County.

When crews arrived on the scene, they were met by heavy smoke. According to fire officials, one person died in the fire.

It’s not clear at this time if others were home when the fire broke out, and a family pet is still unaccounted for.

A state Fire Marshal is on the scene investigating. It’s unclear at this time where the fire originated or what may have caused it.

Two firefighters were transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.