Update: Erie Airport Director on leave until further notice; Delta Airlines future uncertain

The Erie Airport Director remains on leave until further notice.

The Erie Airport Authority Board held a meeting Wednesday to discuss Airport Director Derek Martin’s leave.

According to the Board, Executive Director Derek Martin is on leave until further notice. They did not specify the reasoning.

At this time, it is unclear if Delta Airlines will resume service in Erie.

The Board said they received comment from the airlines about continuing the service suspension, but it is unclear if the suspension will be permanent.

