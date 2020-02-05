Update: Erie International Airport overnight security

Breaking News
Police charge fourth suspect in Southgate Drive homicide case
A follow up to the previous airport security story at the Erie International Airport.

Based on airport sources, we learned and reported the airport does not have overnight security. However, airport executive director Derek Martin told us that while he can’t say there is security overnight he was willing to confirm the following details.

The terminal building is closed and locked after the last flight of the night. It opens again two hours before the first flight of the morning.

Airport security at Erie International exceeds federal regulations.

