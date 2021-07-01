UPDATE: Erie Police looking into Thursday afternoon stabbing

A stabbing on Thursday afternoon sent one woman to the hospital and another to the Erie County Prison.

Police responded to a call in the 600 block of Tacoma Road shortly after 3:30 p.m.

According to police, 32-year-old Chardonnay Selby of Erie stabbed the victim multiple times.

Police say that victim, who is also six weeks pregnant, is in critical condition.

Selby has been arraigned on multiple charges, including aggravated assault. She’s being held on $10,000 bond.

