UPDATE: Governor Tom Wolf visits Erie to discuss charter school reform

Governor Tom Wolf made a visit to Grandview Elementary School to speak about his ideas for change within the charter school system. Wolf said the proposal would make charter schools more accountable to the public. He also added that he wants to improve the law he calls “outdated”

“We want to make sure that we’re investing adequately into them and that their doing everything they should be doing for all over up to make Pennsylvania everything it should be,” said Governor Wolf.

The reform legislation has four main actions.

To cap student enrollment in low performing cyber charter schools

Require charter management companies to follow the right to know act— the state ethics act—as well as make public employee salaries

Create fair and equitable funding

Create a funding commission

With funding for charter schools coming out of the school districts budget, it has had a significant impact including several school closings and hundreds of eliminated jobs. One of those districts hit hard has been the Erie Public School District.

“We’ve been forced to make cuts across the district including closing five schools and eliminating 350 full-time positions.” said Brian Polito, Erie School District Superintendent

Both Polito and Millcreek Township School District William Hall agreed something must be done about the current charter school issue. Hall said that the charter school system is flawed and needs to be corrected.

“It has been very frustrating and that is why today has been so encouraging,” Hall said. “Finally, we might have some movement in the right direction.”

Governor Wolf noting that the law has not been changed in two decades. He also added that this reform plan is currently in motion.