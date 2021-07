Update: Earlier it was reported that multiple kayakers were missing off of 4090 Route 19 in Leboeuf Township.

It was just confirmed by rescue crews that these kayakers have been found.

The search for the kayakers took about an hour to complete. No injures were reported from this scene.

