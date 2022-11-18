ERIE, PA – (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The National Weather Service has issued a Lake Effect Snow Warning for northern Erie County and a Winter Weather Advisory for interior Erie County, mainly south of I-90.

Both the warning and advisory are through midnight.

Active Watches, Warning, & Advisories.

The highest snow amounts will be focused on northern Erie County, mainly north of I-90 including the city of Erie. Locally up to 8″ will be possible in significant lake effect snow in northern Erie County and near the I-90 corridor. A gusty wind could create significant blowing and drifting and roadways will become slippery, as lake effect snow will continue near and North of I-90 through the evening.

