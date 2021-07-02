UPDATE: Markese Lampley found guilty of second-degree murder

The jury found Markese Lampley guilty of second-degree murder, as well as other charges, after he fatally shot Wendy’s manager, 22-year-old Alexander Cavanah back in 2020.

The defendant, who is representing himself, chose not to present evidence.

On Friday morning, prosecutors and the defendant presented closing arguments.

Erie County Assistant District Attorney Jessica Reger argued that the defendant should be charged with first degree murder among other charges.

