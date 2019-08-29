UPDATE: Mercyhurst University announces closure of North East campus

In 2021, Mercyhurst University’s North East campus will no longer have students walking in the halls or taking classes. This announcement comes after the university decides it will consolidate and transfer students and programs to Erie’s main campus.

“It was a shock,” said Alaina Miczikus, a student at Mercyhurst North East. “I do like being out here, although it is a commute for me. It’s nice to be secluded, but there is a lot more opportunity in town.”

Even though Miczikus’s graduating class won’t be affected by the consolidation, she says it’s sad the campus will be closing.

According to Mercyhurst University president Michael Victor, they will be investing millions of dollars into renovating the Audrey Hirt Academic Center to be the new home of their Health Care Programs.

“They will include the complete renovation of our Wayne Street facility in Erie to house all of our therapies,” President Victor said.

When everything is said and done, the North East campus properties will be put up for sale. Meanwhile, the Police Training Academy will stay right here in North East.

“The main North East campus, we plan on marketing to a national real estate company to find the best buyer that will create jobs in North East and be for a profit, which means North East can finally collect some property taxes,” said President Victor.

Once the consolidation happens, President Victor said North East faculty will transfer to Erie or bid for available jobs on the main campus. The construction is expected to begin in the summer of 2020 at the Erie campus to accommodate for the future influx of students.

The Mercyhurst North East Campus has been around for nearly 30 years. The North East Borough manager said the students and faculty made a great impact on the businesses and community.

“It’s a massive loss to our community. The students, the faculty, the staff, these are members of the North East community. That’s a big hit in our area,” said Patrick Gehrlein, Borough Manager, North East.