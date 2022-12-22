-FLASH FREEZE of Untreated surface as temps plummet and rain changes to snow sometime between 4 and 8AM, depending on location

-WIND DAMAGE including power outages, tree damage and blowing unsecured objects (Christmas decorations)

-SUB ZERO WIND CHILLS which can cause frostbite in minutes and of course affect pets, livestock, the elderly and those susceptible to very cold weather

SNOW will come and go, but at this point the heaviest as seen on the map will be focused towards NY State, so amounts for us will be lower and not anything that we haven’t gone through before