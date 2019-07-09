Update on Southern California earthquakes

An update from Southern California as people are trying to clean up the damage left by two massive earthquakes.

Shattered nerves and lingering fears are left in the Southern California region after being rocked by the two strongest quakes to hit California in 20 years.

“PTSD is a real thing and we are all suffering from it right now,” said Chief Jed McLaughlin, Ridgecrest Police Chief.

Those violent tremors igniting fires, this woman recalls the chaos, watching her neighbor’s home go up in flames.

“This was just a really bad situation. Point blank it could’ve been worse,” said Kathryn Coats, resident.

The one-two punch began on July 4 in Ridgecrest about 125 miles from Los Angeles.

The first quake registered at a 6.4 magnitude. A day later, the second registered a 7.1.

Leaving many with no option but to evacuate.

Authorities are now asking people to prepare, in case the big one hits.

“Buy some bottled water. Maybe you can use a case of bottled water a week at your home. Buy two cases-one case that your consuming and one case that’s in reserve,” said local California authorities.

Aftershocks are still being felt in California with one of the biggest issues in Ridgecrest broken gas lines.