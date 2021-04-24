Update on the migrant girls who are currently being housed at the Pennsylvania International Academy

Republican Congressman Mike Kelly visited the Pennsylvania International Academy where 54 migrant girls are currently being housed.

According to a representative from the Department of Health and Human Services, two of the girls were already transferred earlier this week.

In the past 24 hours, 90 of the girls were also transferred or have been reunited with families.

The Department of Health and Human Services also announced that the remaining 54 girls will be transferred to ORR state-licensed facilities where beds are made available. Some of these girls were also unified with an appropriate sponsor, usually a parent or relative, while their immigration cases proceed.