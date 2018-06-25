Erie Water Works have repaired the water main break and water has been restored for affected customers. Larry Stevens distribution supervisor at Erie Water Works has had 5 men working on the water man break since 10:30 in the morning.

Stevens says there's been quite a few leaks similar to this with in the last month. Some residents faced traffic issues while others found discolored water coming our of their faucets. Parsant Uprety says yellowish water came out of his faucet. Uprety's family has been living in this neighborhood for about eight years.

Officials say road repair work will go on till Wednesday and traffic will be reduced to one lane each direction.