One person is dead after a car accident on Interstate 90 earlier today.

The multiple vehicle accident happened around 7 a.m. this morning.

The Westbound lanes of I-90 were shut down for several hours near the Harborcreek exit and reopened shortly after 11 a.m. this morning.

According to 911, five people were transported to local hospitals for treatment.

PA State Police have confirmed one person has since died. The identity of that person has not yet been released.