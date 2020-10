One person is dead after shots were fired during a fight outside a local tavern.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, a 29-year-old man left Partners Tavern around 1:45 a.m. Tuesday when multiple men approached him and began to assault him.

After fighting back for a short time, the 29-year-old then pulled out a handgun and fired it, hitting a 33-year-old man in the stomach. The 33-year-old died from the gunshot wound at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.