Update: Pennsylvania State Police Find Dead Body in Back of Car Connected to the Pursuit of Armed Suspect Arrested in Warren County

The man arrested after a daylong manhunt is now facing a homicide charge after a body is found in a car.

The suspect identified was 25-year-old Cody Potthoff who police found today at a homeless shelter in Warren County.

Potthoff was one of two people who allegedly fled a car after a police chase and a man’s body was found inside that car.

Police have also arrested 24-year-old Cameron Zimmerman who was charged with an accomplice with abuse of a corpse.

Police are still looking for two stolen vehicles and investigating reports of a missing person.