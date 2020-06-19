Update: Pennsylvania State Police Find Dead Body in Back of Car Connected to the Pursuit of Armed Suspect Arrested in Warren County

Pennsylvania State Police discovered a dead body in a Nissan Sentra in connection with the pursuit of arrested armed suspect Cody Potthoff in Warren County Thursday after a manhunt lasting about 22 hours.

The discovery was made after obtaining a warrant on the vehicle Thursday.

Cody Potthoff has been charged with homicide.

Troopers identified Cameron Zimmerman, 24, as an accomplice. Zimmerman faces multiple charges including abuse of a corpse.

Potthoff was arrested around 8:40 a.m. at a homeless shelter in Warren County.