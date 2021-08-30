Update: Police release more details in weekend murder-suicide

Erie Police have confirmed details from the weekend murder-suicide.

A 50-year-old man shot his reported 55-year-old girlfriend then turned the gun to himself, according to police.

Erie Police are saying the man forced entry into the back of the victim’s house and proceeded to go upstairs. He found the victim in a bedroom. Neighbors reported hearing screams.

The suspect shot the victim and shot himself.

Police arrived at the 500 block of Lincoln Ave. around 2 a.m. Saturday and found the bodies.

The Erie County Coroner won’t release any further details at this time until someone can come forward to identity the bodies.

