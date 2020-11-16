Update: Presque Isle expected to remain closed all day due to flooding and wind damage

The flood waters on Presque Isle are slowly receding after this weekend’s high winds and rain.

Sunday night’s storm resulted in fallen trees and flooded areas throughout Erie County.

Chelsea Swift was live at Presque Isle State Park with a look at some of the flooding. A park ranger says last nights high wind caused major damage to the park’s shoreline.

Presque Isle State Park closed around 6 p.m. Sunday due to unsafe conditions.

Lots of trees came down and waves came over the dunes, moving sand onto the roadway. A lot of the park remains flooded with water, especially near the Water Works area. A lot of the median sections of the park are also flooded.

According to Matt Greene, the park is expected to be closed all day.

“With the winds being above 20 knots for the majority of the day, we’re still concerned about trees coming down and people’s safety out there. The crews are trying to get some things cleaned up as best they can, taking their safety account as well, but we took a pretty good beating last night with that storm,” said Matt Greene, park operations manager, Presque Isle State Park.

